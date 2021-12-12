UrduPoint.com

Over 200,000 People Left Without Electricity In Ontario Due To Strong Wind - Power Company

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) More than 200,000 people are left without electricity in the Canadian province of Ontario due to strong wind, power company Hydro One has said.

"Over 200,000 customers are without power as the #ONstorm continues.

We expect customers in the hardest hit areas of south, central & eastern ON to be without power overnight. As soon as it's safe, more crews will be on their way to help. We appreciate everyone's patience," Hydro One tweeted.

The Canadian government has issued weather warnings for the province's southern areas over strong winds gusting up to 90 or 100 kilometers per hour (55 to 62 miles per hour).

