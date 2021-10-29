Over 200,000 Properties in Australia Remain Without Power Due to Hurricane - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Over 200,000 households remain without electricity due to storm-driven power outages in the Australian state of Victoria, Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said on Friday.

"Update on power outages- 216,00(0) remaining off supply down from 526,000 this morning.

Crews have done a great job and are working into the night and beyond," D'Ambrosio tweeted.

Wind gusts and rain also damaged houses, roads, disrupted transport in the state capital of Melbourne. State Premier Daniel Andrews urged residents to stay at home and remain vigilant over the extreme weather.

According to the Meteorological Bureau of Australia, the wind speed reached 143 kilometers (89 miles) per hour in some areas.

No casualties have been reported.