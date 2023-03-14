UrduPoint.com

Over 200,000 Working Days Lost In January In UK Due To Strikes - National Statistics

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Over 200,000 Working Days Lost in January in UK Due to Strikes - National Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The number of working days that were lost in the United Kingdom because of strikes in the country in January was 220,000, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.

"There were 220,000 working days lost because of labour disputes in January 2023, down from 822,000 in December 2022," the ONS said in a statement.

At the same time, the unemployment rate in the UK reached 3.7% in the November 2022-January 2023 period, the statement added.

"Growth in average total pay (including bonuses) was 5.

7% and growth in regular pay (excluding bonuses) was 6.5% among employees in November 2022 to January 2023," the statement noted.

The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.

Related Topics

Lawyers Same United Kingdom January November December Post From Labour

Recent Stories

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co- ..

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co-existence

41 minutes ago
 Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable ..

Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable finance and adaptation-relate ..

41 minutes ago
 Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

52 minutes ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

56 minutes ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

2 hours ago
 World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.