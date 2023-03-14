Over 200,000 Working Days Lost in January in UK Due to Strikes - National Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The number of working days that were lost in the United Kingdom because of strikes in the country in January was 220,000, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.

"There were 220,000 working days lost because of labour disputes in January 2023, down from 822,000 in December 2022," the ONS said in a statement.

At the same time, the unemployment rate in the UK reached 3.7% in the November 2022-January 2023 period, the statement added.

"Growth in average total pay (including bonuses) was 5.

7% and growth in regular pay (excluding bonuses) was 6.5% among employees in November 2022 to January 2023," the statement noted.

The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.