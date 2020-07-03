UrduPoint.com
Over 20.4Mln Tests For COVID-19 Conducted In Russia Since Onset Of Outbreak - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:40 AM

Over 20.4Mln Tests for COVID-19 Conducted in Russia Since Onset of Outbreak - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Over 20.4 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and more than 284,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring, public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday.

"More than 20.

4 million tests for coronavirus have been taken in Russia. A total of 284,158 people remain under medical supervision," the health authority said in a statement.

Rospotrebnadzor added that as many as 282,000 tests had been conducted in the country over the past 24 hours.

So far, Russia has confirmed 661,165 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 9,683 fatalities and 428,978 recoveries.

