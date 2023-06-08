(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) An evacuation order has been issued for more than 205,000 residents of the Japanese prefecture of Shizuoka due to the risk of landslides caused by torrential rains, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

Over 203,300 people in the city of Hamamatsu and almost 2,300 residents of the city of Kosai have received orders to evacuate the elderly and people with limited mobility, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The third out of five possible danger levels has been declared in the region over the risk of landslides caused by torrential rains brought by Typhoon Mawar last week. The Japanese authorities fear that forecast torrential rains in the region will further erode the soil, thereby increasing the risk of a natural disaster.