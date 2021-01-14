UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 21% Of Israelis Get Coronavirus Vaccine Shot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

More than 21 percent of the Israeli population has been vaccinated against the new coronavirus, according to figures shared Wednesday by the spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) More than 21 percent of the Israeli population has been vaccinated against the new coronavirus, according to figures shared Wednesday by the spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We have crossed today the 2 million threshold in vaccinating our citizens. It's a huge achievement," Ofir Gendelman tweeted.

The nation of almost 9.3 million began the vaccine rollout on December 20 by injecting health workers, care home staff and government officials to lead the campaign by example.

Netanyahu, 71, was among the first to get a shot in December followed by a second one over the weekend. Israel plans to vaccinate 170,000 people a day from Thursday, in a bid to speed up the return to normal.

