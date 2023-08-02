Over 21% of Russians Believe Their Country Has Great Level of Social Justice - Survey

Every fifth Russian believes there is a great level of social justice in their country, a survey conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said on Wednesday

More than 21% of respondents said that society in Russia is currently organized most fairly, while 11% named China, 6% named Belarus, and 5% said that Swedish or Norwegian societies are the most fair ones. Lesser shares of respondents chose the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Finland, Switzerland, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Australia. Every tenth respondent believes there is no such country, while 34% were unable to give a definitive answer.

Respondents were asked to define what constitutes social justice. Over one third, 36%, of the respondents said that equality before the law is the main feature of just society, while 20% said that, above all, the well-being of each person should be determined by the results of his work, 19% that living standards must be the same for all.

Others said that equal opportunities to develop one's potential and social security constitute social justice. Only 1% of Russians believe that there has never been and never will be any social justice.

More than a third of Russians, 37%, said that the government course today rather contributes to strengthening social justice in the country, while 27% gave a negative answer. Almost the same share of respondents said the government policies have no impact in this regard, and 10% had no opinion.

The VCIOM-Sputnik all-Russian poll was conducted by telephone interview from July 10-16 and involved 1,600 Russians aged 18 years and older. The margin of error did not exceed 2.5%.