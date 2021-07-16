UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 210 People Killed In Riots In South Africa - Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 08:44 PM

Over 210 People Killed in Riots in South Africa - Authorities

The death toll from riots in the South African provinces KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has increased to 212, Kumbudzo Ntshaveni, the acting minister under the President of South Africa, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The death toll from riots in the South African provinces KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has increased to 212, Kumbudzo Ntshaveni, the acting minister under the President of South Africa, said.

Earlier, 117 deaths were reported.

"We received reports of six more deaths. The total death toll in Gauteng province was 32, and 137 more people were detained. In total, 862 people were detained in Gauteng. ...

In the province [of KwaZulu-Natal] 89 more victims are reported, total the death toll is 180. In total, 1,692 detentions were made in the province," Ntshaveni said at a briefing broadcast by the SABC news tv channel.

At the same time, the minister noted that the situation in both provinces was returning to normal.

Riots erupted in South Africa following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Troops were sent to quell the unrest in the province of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Related Topics

Riots Same South Africa TV From

Recent Stories

MD USC resigns due to personal reasons

2 minutes ago

Israeli Prime Minister, South Korean President Dis ..

2 minutes ago

Greenland Suspends Issuance of Oil, Gas Exploratio ..

8 minutes ago

AJK EC issues code of conduct for media coverage o ..

8 minutes ago

Senate body seeks report on "The Emigration (Amend ..

8 minutes ago

NIH capable of whole genome sequencing of SARS-CoV ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.