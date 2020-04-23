Over 2,100 People Die of COVID-19 in US in 24 Hours, 600 Less Than Day Earlier -University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus disease in the United States, has increased by 2,139 within the past 24 hours, which is some 600 people less than a day before, Johns Hopkins University said.

The death toll from the coronavirus disease in the United States has thus reached 46,611 people.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has grown by 27,639 to 840,476 within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 183,000 fatalities, according to the same university.