Over 2,100 Refugees Returned to Nagorno-Karabakh Within Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) More than 2,100 refugees have returned to Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh that controls a part of Azerbaijan's region of Nagorno-Karabakh, from Armenia within the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On November 27, 2020, Russian peacekeepers escorted a new convoy of buses with refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh from the Republic of Armenia. The buses arrived from Yerevan at the main square of Stepanakert, having delivered 2,115 people to Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry said on late Friday.

Earlier this month, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-dominated Republic of Artsakh and envisions the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.

After the hostilities had ceased, Armenian refugees started to return to Nagorno-Karabakh, with Russian peacekeepers ensuring their safety.�