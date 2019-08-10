Over 2,100 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours- Russian Military

More than 2,100 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) More than 2,100 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, in total 2,115 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 381 people (115 women and 195 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 1,734 people (520 women and 884 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have destroyed at least 38 explosive devices over the given period, the center added.

The conflict in the country produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.