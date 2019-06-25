UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 21,000 Troops Deployed Across Mexico To Stop Migrants - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Over 21,000 Troops Deployed Across Mexico to Stop Migrants - Defense Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Mexican defense chief Luis Cresencio Sandoval said on Monday over 21,000 troops had been deployed across the country in a bid to stop illegal migrants from reaching the United States.

"It is a total deployment of National Guards and military units ... almost 15,000 of them to the north of the country," Sandoval said during a daily press briefing.

An extra 2,000 troops were sent to the southern border with Guatemala and Belize, while 4,500 troops were stationed in Mexico's southeast.

Mexico agreed to tighten border controls after the United States threatened it with steadily rising import tariffs if it did not stop thousands of migrants from marching to the US southern border.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said some 14,000 of them had been sent back to Mexico since January while their requests for US asylum are being processed.

Related Topics

Import Threatened Guatemala Belize United States Mexico January Border From

Recent Stories

UN Concerned Over Yemen Escalation After Latest At ..

37 minutes ago

Jordan Ayew, the stagnation of a one-time Ghana pr ..

37 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Say Handed Over 8 Orphaned Children o ..

37 minutes ago

Consultations on Karasin-Abashidze Possible Meetin ..

40 minutes ago

Rapinoe fires USA into World Cup quarters clash wi ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Sikh Pilgrims for ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.