Over 2.1Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Over 2.1 million tests for coronavirus have been conducted in Russia so far, with 139,000 people across the country remaining under medical monitoring due to suspicions they may be infected, the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"Over 2.1 million tests for coronavirus have been conducted in the Russian Federation. A total of 139,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

As many as 89,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

