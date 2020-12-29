Over 2.1Mln People in US Have Received First Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) More than two million individuals in the United States have received the first of two coronavirus vaccine shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data revealed.

On Monday, the CDC reported that 2,127,143 individuals in the United States have received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

The CDC data also shows that 11,445,175 doses of the vaccine have been distributed throughout the United States.

The US authorities have reported that more than 19.2 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus and more than 334,000 virus-related deaths, according to the latest data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.