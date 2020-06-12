UrduPoint.com
Over 220 Medical Workers In Guatemala Contracted COVID-19 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Over 220 Medical Workers in Guatemala Contracted COVID-19 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) A total of 225 medical workers in Guatemala got infected with coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, media reported on Thursday, citing the country's deputy health minister.

Meanwhile, according to Prensa Libre newspaper, no deaths among medical workers have been registered in Guatemala so far.

In total, the country has 8,221 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 316 died and over 1,500 fully recovered.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the coronavirus global case tally has surpassed 7.3 million, with over 416,000 deaths and more than 3.4 million recoveries.

