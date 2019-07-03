UrduPoint.com
Over 220 People Hospitalized In Russia's Irkutsk Region Over Floods - Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Over 220 People Hospitalized in Russia's Irkutsk Region Over Floods - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) More than 220 people were hospitalized in Russia's Irkutsk Region, which is hit by heavy floods, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to earlier official figures, the floods left 18 people dead, 200 hospitalized and eight more missing.

The representative of the regional emergency services said that the number of those hospitalized had risen to 221, including 41 children.

He added that the list of missing people included a child.

The state of emergency was declared in the Tulunsky, Chunsky, Nizhneudinsky, Tayshetsky, Ziminsky and Kuytunsky districts of the Irkutsk Region. Regional as well as Federal authorities are making efforts to provide those affected by the disaster with necessary aid.

