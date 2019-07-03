MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) More than 220 people were hospitalized in Russia's Irkutsk Region, which is hit by heavy floods, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to earlier official figures, the floods left 18 people dead, 200 hospitalized and eight more missing.

The representative of the regional emergency services said that the number of those hospitalized had risen to 221, including 41 children.

He added that the list of missing people included a child.

The state of emergency was declared in the Tulunsky, Chunsky, Nizhneudinsky, Tayshetsky, Ziminsky and Kuytunsky districts of the Irkutsk Region. Regional as well as Federal authorities are making efforts to provide those affected by the disaster with necessary aid.