Over 2,200 Conscripts Detained Trying To Flee Ukraine - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) More than 2,200 male conscripts have been detained trying to leave Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's military operation, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

On March 3, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) approved Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree on general mobilization, which applies to men aged 18 to 60.

"Nearly 2,200 men liable for military service were detained at the border. Some of them, with the hope of circumventing restrictions on traveling abroad, became victims of fraudsters.

The latter, through anonymous channels, offer illegal services for which they take money and disappear," the ministry said on its social media.

Some tried to bribe border guards, leave the country with fake documents or cross the border outside the checkpoints, the ministry said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

