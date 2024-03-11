Over 22,000 Businesses Newly Established In Vietnam In First 2 Months Of 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) About 22,128 new enterprises were established in Vietnam in the first two months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 12.4 percent, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment's business Registration Management Agency.
The combined registered capital of those businesses reached nearly 219 trillion Vietnamese dong (8.88 billion U.S. Dollars), rising 32.
8 percent year on year, Vietnam news Agency reported Monday.
The number of newly founded businesses increased sharply in the mining industry (up 28.8 percent), followed by transportation and warehousing (26.5 percent), and other services (21.5 percent).
As many as 18,969 businesses resumed their operation in the two-month period.
According to the country's General Statistics Office, nearly 160,000 enterprises were established in Vietnam in 2023, posting a record high and a surge of 7.2 percent year-on-year.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Five skiers found dead, one missing in Swiss Alps: police9 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 1.43 pct higher9 minutes ago
-
Japan revises Q4 economy to 0.4-pct growth9 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers uncover secrets behind adult fireflies' light organs9 minutes ago
-
East China's Anhui sees foreign trade in goods up 12.8 pct in Jan-Feb9 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: China to beef up efforts to bolster youth employment9 minutes ago
-
Malaysia records flood losses of 171 mln USD in 202319 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's average housing price nearly 24 times higher than annual household income19 minutes ago
-
China firmly opposes Narendra Modi Arunachal Pradesh visit19 minutes ago
-
12 hospitalised after technical problem on LATAM flight19 minutes ago
-
1st LD-Writethru: China's auto sales up 11.1 pct in first 2 months19 minutes ago
-
Twenty years on, Spain honours train bombing victims29 minutes ago