Open Menu

Over 22,000 Businesses Newly Established In Vietnam In First 2 Months Of 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Over 22,000 businesses newly established in Vietnam in first 2 months of 2024

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) About 22,128 new enterprises were established in Vietnam in the first two months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 12.4 percent, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment's business Registration Management Agency.

The combined registered capital of those businesses reached nearly 219 trillion Vietnamese dong (8.88 billion U.S. Dollars), rising 32.

8 percent year on year, Vietnam news Agency reported Monday.

The number of newly founded businesses increased sharply in the mining industry (up 28.8 percent), followed by transportation and warehousing (26.5 percent), and other services (21.5 percent).

As many as 18,969 businesses resumed their operation in the two-month period.

According to the country's General Statistics Office, nearly 160,000 enterprises were established in Vietnam in 2023, posting a record high and a surge of 7.2 percent year-on-year.

Related Topics

Business Vietnam Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of ..

PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct

2 hours ago
 Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World c ..

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible d ..

Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..

3 hours ago
 Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

21 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World