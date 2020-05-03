UrduPoint.com
Over 22,000 COVID19 Cases Confirmed in Mexico, Death Toll at Over 2,000 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Mexico has registered a total of over 22,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak in the country; in the past 24 hours more than 1,300 cases and 89 deaths were confirmed, according to Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell.

"Since the first case was confirmed in Mexico [in February] 22,088 infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been registered," Lopez-Gatell said at a Saturday press conference broadcast on Twitter.

According to the deputy health minister, 6,580 people in Mexico are currently being treated for COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, 1,349 new cases and 89 new fatalities were confirmed.

The country's total death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 2,061.

On Friday, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at Mexico's Ministry of Health, said that 1,515 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed in the country, bringing the total up to 20,739. The death toll increased by 113 to 1,972 on Friday.

Mexico City has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country - over 1,800 registered in total, as of Saturday. The peak of the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico is expected on May 6. Restrictions will be in force in the country until May 30.

