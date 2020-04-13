Over 22,000 Deaths From COVID-19 Confirmed in US - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The US death toll from the coronavirus disease has surpassed 22,000 while the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is over 555,300 according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

As of 04:00 Moscow time on Monday (01:00 GMT) there were 555,313 coronavirus cases in the US, including 22,020 deaths from COVID-19. Two hours earlier, the number of confirmed cases was 554,226 while the death toll was 21,994. New York City alone has 6,898 coronavirus fatalities, the Johns Hopkins University count shows.

Over 92,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States, while more than 32,900 have recovered from the viral disease.

The United States currently has the largest number of both coronavirus cases and fatalities out of all the countries, it is followed by Spain (over 166,800 cases and more than 17,200 deaths) and Italy (over 156,300 cases and more than 19,800 deaths).

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump approved Wyoming's declaration of emergency, thereby rendering all US states and territories under the state of emergency for the first time in the country's history.