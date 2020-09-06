UrduPoint.com
Over 227,000 Houses In Japan's South Left Without Power Due To Typhoon Haishen - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

Over 227,000 Houses in Japan's South Left Without Power Due to Typhoon Haishen - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) More than 227,000 households in Japan's southern Kyushu region have been left without electricity due to the approaching of Typhoon Haishen, which is believed to be the strongest in decades, the NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing Kyushu Electric Power Company.

Haishen is already the 10th typhoon to rage across northeast Asia in the past several days. The Typhoon started approaching Japan's south and southwest over the weekend, with all seven prefectures on Kyushu Island having already issued evacuation orders to local residents ” about 1.8 million people.

According to the broadcaster, as of 10 p.

m. local time (11:00 GMT) was 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of the city of Makurazaki city on the island's Kagoshima prefecture and was en route to the north-northwest at 35 kilometers per hour (22 miles per hour).

The latest data suggests that atmospheric pressure in Haishen's center is 945 hectopascals, while its wind power is 162 kilometers per hour and gusts are up to 216 kilometers per hour.

Japan's Kyushu island is expected to be the worst-affected region by the typhoon. Within the context, over 550 domestic flights scheduled for Sunday have been canceled, with over 580 others to be canceled on Monday.

