Over 2,295 Cubic Feet Of Fuel-Water Mixture Collected On Russia's Taymyr Leak Site

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Rescuers have collected 65 cubic meters (approximately 2,295 cubic feet) of the fuel-water mixture at the site of a jet fuel spill on Russia's Taymyr Peninsula, the press service of the administration of the Taymyr Dolgano-Nenets District said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, when jet fuel was being pumped from a barge to a production warehouse located in the vicinity of the village of Tukhard in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the pipeline was depressurized and over 44 tonnes of fuel spilled onto the territory of a helicopter landing site and the adjacent area.

"[A total of] 65 cubic meters of the fuel-water mixture have been collected," the press service told Sputnik.

The press service clarified that 65 cubic meters were the volume of the mixture collected since the beginning of the liquidation works. Earlier reports indicated that it might take up to a month to reclaim the land and liquidate the spill.

