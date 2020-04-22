Over 2.2.Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Over 2.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia so far, with 145,000 people across the country remaining under medical monitoring due to suspicions they may be infected, the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday.

"Over 2.

2 million tests for coronavirus have been conducted in the Russian Federation. As many as 145,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

A total of 109,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

Russia has so far confirmed 52,763 COVID-19 cases with 456 fatalities and 3,873 recoveries.