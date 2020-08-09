Over 230 People Injured in Ongoing Clashes in Beirut - Lebanese Red Cross

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The number of people injured in ongoing clashes between police and protesters in central Beirut increased to 238, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the red cross said that 172 people were injured.

"#Beirut Demonstrations - UPDATE: #LebaneseRedCross has transported 63 people to nearby hospitals and has treated 175 people at the scene," the red cross said.

Demonstrations resumed in the Lebanese capital on Saturday, with protesters demanding the resignation of the government and social reforms. Protests have already been marred by violence, with demonstrators throwing projectiles and police firing tear gas.