Over 230 UK Councils to Hold Annual Local Elections on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) This year's local elections spanning over 230 UK localities will be held on Thursday, with the majority of the contested seats last voted on in 2019.

The elections will serve as an important test of Britons' support for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Conservative party in a different political climate, as the country struggles with surging inflation, pay raise strikes and political instability, as two prime ministers had to step down last year.

UK's Conservative, Labour, and Liberal Democrat parties, along with several parties with fewer seats in Parliament, will compete for the seats in over 230 local councils while the currently governing Conservatives are expected to lose numerous seats amid plummeting polls and a low turnout in previous elections.