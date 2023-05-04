UrduPoint.com

Over 230 UK Councils To Hold Annual Local Elections On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Over 230 UK Councils to Hold Annual Local Elections on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) This year's local elections spanning over 230 UK localities will be held on Thursday, with the majority of the contested seats last voted on in 2019.

The elections will serve as an important test of Britons' support for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Conservative party in a different political climate, as the country struggles with surging inflation, pay raise strikes and political instability, as two prime ministers had to step down last year.

UK's Conservative, Labour, and Liberal Democrat parties, along with several parties with fewer seats in Parliament, will compete for the seats in over 230 local councils while the currently governing Conservatives are expected to lose numerous seats amid plummeting polls and a low turnout in previous elections.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament United Kingdom 2019 Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2023

45 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

50 minutes ago
 CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

10 hours ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

10 hours ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

10 hours ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.