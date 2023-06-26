Over 2,300 Fights Canceled, Delayed in US Over Severe Weather - Flight Tracker

More than 2,300 flights have been canceled or delayed within the US as a result of severe weather, FlightAware.com web portal said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) More than 2,300 flights have been canceled or delayed within the US as a result of severe weather, FlightAware.com web portal said on Monday.

"Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today:� 1,648. Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today:� 664," the portal said.

Over 240 flights have been canceled or rescheduled in the Newark Liberty near New York City, while LaGuardia faces 122 cancellations and 133 delays.

JFK Airport in New York said it is also experiencing delays due to weather.

The administration urges passengers via Twitter to allow extra time and contact their air carriers for flight status before heading to the airport.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned on Monday that the Eastern part of the US will continue facing significant thunderstorms that hit the region.

"A vigorous weather system will move across the East. Scattered severe storms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the Mid-Atlantic, including the National Capital Region," the NWS said.

There will be an "enhanced risk" of severe thunderstorms in the area, it added.