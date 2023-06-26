Open Menu

Over 2,300 Fights Canceled, Delayed In US Over Severe Weather - Flight Tracker

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Over 2,300 Fights Canceled, Delayed in US Over Severe Weather - Flight Tracker

More than 2,300 flights have been canceled or delayed within the US as a result of severe weather, FlightAware.com web portal said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) More than 2,300 flights have been canceled or delayed within the US as a result of severe weather, FlightAware.com web portal said on Monday.

"Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today:� 1,648. Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today:� 664," the portal said.

Over 240 flights have been canceled or rescheduled in the Newark Liberty near New York City, while LaGuardia faces 122 cancellations and 133 delays.

JFK Airport in New York said it is also experiencing delays due to weather.

The administration urges passengers via Twitter to allow extra time and contact their air carriers for flight status before heading to the airport.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned on Monday that the Eastern part of the US will continue facing significant thunderstorms that hit the region.

"A vigorous weather system will move across the East. Scattered severe storms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the Mid-Atlantic, including the National Capital Region," the NWS said.

There will be an "enhanced risk" of severe thunderstorms in the area, it added.

Related Topics

Weather Twitter Hail Newark New York United States May Airport

Recent Stories

New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

19 seconds ago
 Cheniere Energy, ENN Ink 20-Plus Year LNG Agreemen ..

Cheniere Energy, ENN Ink 20-Plus Year LNG Agreement for 1.8Mln Tonnes Per Year - ..

20 seconds ago
 Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority ..

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to sign MoUs with six ..

22 seconds ago
 Education board approves budget 2023-24

Education board approves budget 2023-24

23 seconds ago
 Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram st ..

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram stresses precaution to stay heal ..

25 seconds ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali assures pro ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali assures protection of minorities communit ..

15 minutes ago
DC chairs meeting regarding Eid-ul-Adha arrangemen ..

DC chairs meeting regarding Eid-ul-Adha arrangements

13 minutes ago
 Prince William launches new UK homelessness initia ..

Prince William launches new UK homelessness initiative

13 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 Spanish Catholic Church Clerics Involve ..

Over 1,000 Spanish Catholic Church Clerics Involved in Pedophile Crimes - Report ..

13 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directs imm ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directs immediate rainwater draining meas ..

13 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns contempt c ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns contempt case against IGP

13 minutes ago
 Murree's cleanliness top priority; CEO RWMC

Murree's cleanliness top priority; CEO RWMC

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World