Over 23,000 People in India Administered 2nd Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Over 23,000 Indian health workers have received the second shot of a vaccine against COVID-19 and over 8.2 million citizens have received the first dose, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to Dr. N. Arora, a spokesman for the national task force on COVID-19 related initiatives, the vaccination rate is expected to increase this week.

On January 16, India started its vaccination campaign, using the domestically-manufactured Covieshield vaccine, developed jointly by UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the Oxford University, and homegrown Covaxin.

The first wave of vaccinations, intended for health care and essential workers, is expected to cover some 30 million people. The second wave, inoculating people over the age of 50, may cover up to 270 million.

India, with about 1.4 billion people, ranks second in the world in the number of people infected with the coronavirus. The country has confirmed over 10.9 million COVID-19 cases, with 155,732 deaths, according to the latest data from the health ministry.