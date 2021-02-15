UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 23,000 People In India Administered 2nd Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:14 PM

Over 23,000 People in India Administered 2nd Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

Over 23,000 Indian health workers have received the second shot of a vaccine against COVID-19 and over 8.2 million citizens have received the first dose, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Over 23,000 Indian health workers have received the second shot of a vaccine against COVID-19 and over 8.2 million citizens have received the first dose, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to Dr. N. Arora, a spokesman for the national task force on COVID-19 related initiatives, the vaccination rate is expected to increase this week.

On January 16, India started its vaccination campaign, using the domestically-manufactured Covieshield vaccine, developed jointly by UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the Oxford University, and homegrown Covaxin.

The first wave of vaccinations, intended for health care and essential workers, is expected to cover some 30 million people. The second wave, inoculating people over the age of 50, may cover up to 270 million.

India, with about 1.4 billion people, ranks second in the world in the number of people infected with the coronavirus. The country has confirmed over 10.9 million COVID-19 cases, with 155,732 deaths, according to the latest data from the health ministry.

Related Topics

India World Company Oxford United Kingdom January May From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

39 seconds ago

Jokic shines as Nuggets dominate Lakers, Lillard p ..

1 minute ago

Argentina reports 4,245 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

S. Korea reports 344 more COVID-19 cases, 83,869 i ..

1 minute ago

Kite-seller held with 150 kites in sargodha

4 minutes ago

Forty Percent of Peruvians Have Already Contracted ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.