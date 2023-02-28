UrduPoint.com

Over 23,000 UK Patients Died In 2022 Due To Long Waits In Emergency Departments - RCEM

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023

About 23,000 people died in the United Kingdom in 2022 due to long waits in emergency departments, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), an independent association of emergency doctors, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) About 23,000 people died in the United Kingdom in 2022 due to long waits in emergency departments, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), an independent association of emergency doctors, said on Tuesday.

"Using the total number of 12-hour time of arrival waits for 2022 and the best available scientific research we can calculate that there were an estimated 23,003 excess patient deaths in England in 2022 associated with long waits in the Emergency Department," RCEM said in a statement.

Official UK mortality figures are underestimated, the association added.

"In 2022, NHS (National Health Service) England reported that 347,703 patients waited 12-hours from decision to admit to admission (DTA), equal to 2.1% of Type 1 attendances. Significantly, the total number of 12-hour time of arrival waits for 2022 is 4.

8 times the total number of 12-hour decision to admit (DTA) waits for 2022. This demonstrates how the DTA metric is misleading and only the tip of the iceberg," RCEM said.

The UK's healthcare system has been suffering from a severe shortage of medical personnel. Many employees have been leaving the profession due to excessive work, rising costs and an inability to afford higher qualifications. The UK is lacking 12,000 doctors, and over 50,000 nurses and midwives, according to a report released by the Health and Social Care Committee in July 2022.

According to the NHS, the shortage of medical staff in the UK has become one of the main reasons behind the high number of canceled operations in 2021-2022, which doubled compared to the pre-pandemic period.

