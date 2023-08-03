Over 231,000 Russians Sign Military Contracts in 2023 - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) More than 231,000 Russians have been admitted to the armed forces this year, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday, citing the Defense Ministry's data.

"According to the Defense Ministry, from January 1 to August 3 ... more than 231,000 people were accepted (to the armed forces) by contract," Medvedev said during a meeting on military issues.