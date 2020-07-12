UrduPoint.com
Over 23Mln Tests For COVID-19 Conducted In Russia Since Onset Of Outbreak - Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

Over 23Mln Tests for COVID-19 Conducted in Russia Since Onset of Outbreak - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Over 23 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and nearly 278,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring, public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Sunday.

"More than 23 million tests for coronavirus have been taken in Russia. A total of 277,702 people remain under medical supervision," the health authority said in a statement.

Rospotrebnadzor added that as many as 322,000 tests had been conducted in the country over the past 24 hours.

More Stories From World

