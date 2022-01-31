The Arab-Kurdish formations of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the US-led international coalition, liquidated 246 terrorists of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) during clashes at Al-Sina'a jail in northern Syria, the country's media reported on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The Arab-Kurdish formations of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the US-led international coalition, liquidated 246 terrorists of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) during clashes at Al-Sina'a jail in northern Syria, the country's media reported on Monday.

The clashes in the city of Al-Hasakah also resulted in 79 SDF fighters killed and seven civilian casualties, Al-Watan reported.

On January 20, IS fighters attacked the jail, where the SDF was holding captured IS terrorists, and which led to deadly clashes between the groups. Many terrorists escaped while others barricaded themselves at the prison sites while holding hostages.

Over 10,000 soldiers have been mobilized to fight militants. Ongoing clashes have already displaced over 3,000 people in Al-Hasakah.

On Tuesday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concerns over the safety of city residents. The next day, the SDF said that it had regained control of the jail with over 3,000 prisoners, and over 1,000 remaining terrorists have surrendered to the Arab-Kurdish group.

The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been conducting airstrikes and other operations against IS in Syria since September 2014.