MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Coastguards of the Moroccan Royal Navy have rescued 247 illegal migrants in the Mediterranean, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Maghreb Arabe Press news agency, citing a source in the military, migrants, who were predominately Sub-Saharan nationals, received first aid and were then brought to the country's northern ports.

Morocco has become one of the main transit countries for migrants, due to it being just 7 miles from Spain.