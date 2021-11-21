UrduPoint.com

Over 240 Migrants Rescued In Dover Strait Between France, UK - French Maritime Authority

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 03:40 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) French rescuers saved 243 migrants who got in trouble when crossing the Strait of Dover between France and the UK in boats, the French Maritime Prefecture of the English Channel and the North Sea said.

The distress alerts were received overnight Saturday and the rescue operation continued until evening.

"During these rescuing operations, 243 people in distress were saved and taken to the quay. They were handed over to border, fire and rescue services of departments in the ports of Boulogne-sur-Mer, Dunkirk, and Calais," the prefecture said.

Earlier this week, the French maritime prefecture reported on 272 migrants who had been saved in the Strait of Dover.

More Stories From World

