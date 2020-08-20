Over 240 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in Kazakhstan - Interdepartmental Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 244 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 103,815, the country's interdepartmental commission on the coronavirus said on Thursday.

"We have registered 244 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 134 people with symptoms and 110 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has increased by 15 to 1,461 people, while more than 86,400 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 786,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.