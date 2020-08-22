Over 240 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in Kazakhstan - Interdepartmental Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 242 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 104,313, the country's interdepartmental commission on the coronavirus said on Saturday.

"We have registered 242 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 129 people with symptoms and 113 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has increased by 15 to 1,496 people, while more than 89,700 people have recovered.

A day earlier, Kazakhstan reported about 256 new coronavirus cases and 20 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 799,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.