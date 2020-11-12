Over 240 People Detained in Ethiopia for Allegedly Planning 'to Sow Terror' - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Ethiopian police have detained in Addis Ababa 242 people who were allegedly hired by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the ruling party in the northern Tigray region, to "spread terror" in the capital, media reported on Thursday.

Last week, Ethiopia's central government accused the TPLF of attacking a local military base, a charge which the party denies. Ensuing clashes led to multiple casualties on both sides. The Ethiopian armed forces later launched an operation in the defiant region.

The prime minister's office announced a state of emergency in Tigray for six months.

According to the national Fana radio broadcaster, citing the city's police chief, explosive devices and materials, weapons and bullets were seized from those detained.

The TPLF has been in opposition to the incumbent government. In September, it asked the cabinet to hold local elections, which were earlier postponed over COVID-19. After getting a rejection, the party organized elections on its own, which the central government never recognized as legitimate.