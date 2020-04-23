UrduPoint.com
Over 240 Russians Taken Home From Turkey In Two Days - Consulate General In Istanbul

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 09:50 AM

Over 240 Russians Taken Home From Turkey in Two Days - Consulate General in Istanbul

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Ural Airlines and Turkish Airlines organized special flights to take home 242 Russian citizens from Antalya and Istanbul on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul said.

"Special flights of Ural Airlines Antalya-Kazan and Antalya-Yekaterinburg, as well as Turkish Airlines along the route Istanbul-Moscow April 21-22, took Russian citizens living in Moscow, the Moscow Region, the Ural and Volga Federal Districts to Russia. Overall, 242 Russians were transported," it said.

The flights were organized in close coordination with the Russian Foreign Ministry and other departments.

