ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) More than 2,400 participants of the civil unrest have been detained in the Kazakh city of Almaty since the start of the counterterrorist operation, the city commandant's office said on Saturday.

"A total of 2,402 participants of illegal rallies, looting and other crimes have been detained," the commandant's office said in a statement, adding that the security forces had seized many weapons and ammunition.