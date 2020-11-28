UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 2,400 Refugees Return To Nagorno-Karabakh From Armenia Over Past Day - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 11:09 PM

Over 2,400 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh From Armenia Over Past Day - Moscow

More than 2,400 refugees have returned to Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, from Armenia within the past 24 hours with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) More than 2,400 refugees have returned to Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, from Armenia within the past 24 hours with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On November 28, 2020, Russian peacekeepers have led another bus convoy with refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. The buses have driven from Yerevan to the main square of Stepanakert, bringing 2,431 people to Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that the convoy was guarded by Russian peacekeepers and military police.

"The security of bus movement through the line of contact to return peaceful citizens to their homes in Stepanakert has been ensured by the Russian servicemen," the ministry added.

Earlier in November, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-dominated Republic of Artsakh, Nagorno-Karabakh's endonym, and envisions the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.

After the hostilities had ceased, a total of 23,514 Armenian refugees have returned to their places of permanent residence in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Related Topics

Police Russia Yerevan Stepanakert Baku Armenia November 2020 From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt would overcome COVID-19 with public support: ..

2 minutes ago

Boko Haram kills at least 43 farm workers in Niger ..

2 minutes ago

Man City find their groove to batter Burnley

26 minutes ago

&#039;Noqodi&#039; supports &#039;Cashless Dubai&# ..

41 minutes ago

Over 60 Participants of Anti-Lockdown Protest Deta ..

26 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.