Over 2,400 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh From Armenia Over Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) More than 2,400 refugees have returned to Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, from Armenia within the past 24 hours with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On November 28, 2020, Russian peacekeepers have led another bus convoy with refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. The buses have driven from Yerevan to the main square of Stepanakert, bringing 2,431 people to Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that the convoy was guarded by Russian peacekeepers and military police.

"The security of bus movement through the line of contact to return peaceful citizens to their homes in Stepanakert has been ensured by the Russian servicemen," the ministry added.

Earlier in November, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-dominated Republic of Artsakh, Nagorno-Karabakh's endonym, and envisions the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.

After the hostilities had ceased, a total of 23,514 Armenian refugees have returned to their places of permanent residence in Nagorno-Karabakh.