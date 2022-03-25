UrduPoint.com

Over 240,000 Illegal Immigrants Expected To Cross US Southern Border In 30 Days - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 07:44 PM

A record-breaking flood of probably more than a quarter-of-a-million illegal immigrants is going to surge across the US border with Mexico in the next 30 to 45 days, CNN reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) A record-breaking flood of probably more than a quarter-of-a-million illegal immigrants is going to surge across the US border with Mexico in the next 30 to 45 days, CNN reported on Friday.

The US authorities are preparing to apprehend up to 8,000 people per day for a 30-day to 45-day period, meaning they will be requiring holding and guarding facilities for 240,000 to 360,000 people, CNN reported citing Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.

Those figures would be more than double the daily average of the 2019 surge that faced the Trump administration and they would dwarf the rate of refugees fleeing Ukraine, the report said.

US law enforcement authorities have already arrested 940,000 illegals crossing the border in less than six months since the start of the current fiscal year in October 2021, the report added.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has set up a Southwest Border Coordination Center in Washington, DC to coordinate responses to the crisis from the different government agencies dealing with it. Existing facilities are already over capacity in holding illegals, according to the report.

