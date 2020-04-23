UrduPoint.com
Over 2.4Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Over 2.4 million tests to detect coronavirus have been conducted in Russia, where 151,000 people remain under medical monitoring due to suspicions they may be infected, the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday.

"Over 2.4 million tests for coronavirus have been conducted in the Russian Federation. A total of 151,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

As many as 149,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

