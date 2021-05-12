UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 24Mln Russians Got Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:33 PM

Over 24Mln Russians Got Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Over 24 million Russians have got vaccinated against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday, stressing that herd immunity must be achieved by the end of the year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Over 24 million Russians have got vaccinated against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday, stressing that herd immunity must be achieved by the end of the year.

"In line with the presidential order, voluntary mass free vaccination started across the country late last year.

Over 24 million people have gone through different stages of vaccination. We need to form collective immunity by the end of the year," Mishustin told the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Mishustin called on Russians to get vaccinated "more actively."

The prime minister expressed the belief that 2021 should become a "turning point" in the fight against the coronavirus.

"This is our common responsibility and joint work does not stop for a minute," Mishustin added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Immunity Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Almost 300 French Police Search for Man Accused of ..

3 minutes ago

Governor Sawar condemns Israeli terrorism

3 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Calls on Houthis to End ..

3 minutes ago

US Accuses China of Harassing, Intimidating Religi ..

3 minutes ago

DC holds online Kachehri

3 minutes ago

Gunman in Russia's Kazan Diagnosed With Brain Dise ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.