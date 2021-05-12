Over 24Mln Russians Got Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Over 24 million Russians have got vaccinated against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday, stressing that herd immunity must be achieved by the end of the year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Over 24 million Russians have got vaccinated against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday, stressing that herd immunity must be achieved by the end of the year.

"In line with the presidential order, voluntary mass free vaccination started across the country late last year.

Over 24 million people have gone through different stages of vaccination. We need to form collective immunity by the end of the year," Mishustin told the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Mishustin called on Russians to get vaccinated "more actively."

The prime minister expressed the belief that 2021 should become a "turning point" in the fight against the coronavirus.

"This is our common responsibility and joint work does not stop for a minute," Mishustin added.