Over 25 Foreign Embassies Resume Full-Fledged Work In Kiev - Zelenskyy's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Over 25 Foreign Embassies Resume Full-Fledged Work in Kiev - Zelenskyy's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andrii Sybiha on Thursday said that over 25 foreign missions have returned to Kiev.

"More than 25 embassies have resumed full-fledged activities in Kiev. We are expecting more of them. The ambassadors have also returned. We are meeting with them now," Sybiha told the Rada tv channel.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

