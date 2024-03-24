Open Menu

Over 2.5 Million Chinese Run Marathons, Half-marathons In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Over 2.5 million Chinese run marathons, half-marathons in 2023

WUXI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) At least 2.5 million people in China had completed a full marathon or half marathon event by the end of 2023, according to the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA).

The data was released at a CAA meeting held in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province prior to this year's Wuxi Marathon.

Data showed that since 2016, at least 2.5 million people in China had completed a marathon or half marathon event by the end of 2023, including 641,700 in a full marathon and 1,859,000 in a half marathon, an increase of 142,700 and 507,500 respectively from 2022.

In 2023, 699 road running events with a minimum of 800 participants were held across China, engaging a total number of 6,051,900 participants. More than 100 events were held each in April and November.

Meanwhile, professional and amateur runners have made rapid progress in 2023.

He Jie and Yang Shaohui lowered the national men's marathon record twice - at the 2023 Wuxi Marathon and 2023 Fukuoka International Marathon respectively, beating the previous record set by Ren Longyun back in 2007. Meanwhile, 11,897 athletes broke the three-hour barrier.

Wang Nan, vice president of the Chinese Athletic Association, said that such road running events had not only boosted the sports consumer market, but had also contributed to the economic growth of the host cities.

"The Chinese Athletic Association will aim to improve the quality of China's road running events from 2024 to 2026, on polishing system construction, standardizing competition organization, strengthening supervision, increasing training efforts, strengthening health care and security, and optimizing the education system," said Wang.

Related Topics

Sports Education China Road Marathon Wuxi Fukuoka Progress Nan April November 2016 Market Event From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

17 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

17 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

17 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

17 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

18 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

18 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

18 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

18 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

18 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

18 hours ago

More Stories From World