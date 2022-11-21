UrduPoint.com

Over 25% Of LPR Nature Reserves Damaged Amid Shelling By Ukraine In 2014-2015 - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Seventeen out of 65 protected natural territories of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), recently incorporated into Russia, suffered as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces from June 2014 to February 2015, Minister of Natural Resources of the LPR Yuri Degtyarev told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to preliminary estimates, as a result of artillery and air attacks by the Ukrainian army, significant damage has been done to the protected territories of the Luhansk People's Republic since 2014. Until February 19, 2022, 17 out of 65 specially protected natural territories located in the territory controlled by the Luhansk People's Republic suffered during the period of active hostilities from June 2014 to February 2015.

The damage caused by the fighting in 2022 has yet to be assessed," Degtyarev said.

As a result of the fighting, the integrity of the unique ecosystems of the protected areas was violated, especially along the demarcation line, Degtyarev noted. He also added that a significant area of forests is flooded with fuel and other flammable liquids.

The republics of Donetsk and Luhansk proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014, amid an armed conflict with Ukrainian forces. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls by the two breakaway republics to help defend them from Ukrainian troops. The republics were incorporated into Russia after referendums in September.

