Over 25% Of US Workers Fear Contracting COVID-19 At Work - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 07:25 PM

The risk of contracting COVID-19 at work bothers 26% of US workers, a Gallup poll showed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The risk of contracting COVID-19 at work bothers 26% of US workers, a Gallup poll showed on Tuesday.

"U.S. workers' fear of contracting COVID-19 on the job has waned over the course of the pandemic, but a certain amount of unease persists. About one in four employed adults still say they are 'very' (6%) or 'moderately' (20%) concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus at work, while a third are 'not too concerned' and 41% are "not concerned at all," the poll revealed.

According to the poll, the number of workers concerned by contracting COVID-19 dropped by 10 percentage points over a year, from 36% in October 2021 to 26% this October.

The poll also showed that women, education and healthcare workers are those who showed the most concern about the issue.

The survey of over 3,700 adult US citizens, including 1,174 adults employed full or part time, was conducted from October 11-19 via the Gallup Panel internet platform.

