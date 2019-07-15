Over 25 People Detained at Unauthorized Rally in Moscow - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Police detained more than 25 people who were trying to set up a tent camp near the Moscow City Election Commission on Sunday, the head office of the Moscow Police told Sputnik.

Police said earlier in the day that about 1,000 people were taking part in the unauthorized rally in central Moscow.

"The participants of the unauthorized rally in central Moscow tried to build a tent camp outside the Moscow City Election Commission. They did not respond to legal requests of the police to stop the unlawful actions. Therefore, more than 25 people, including several organizers of the unauthorized rally, were detained for committing administrative offenses," the press service of the Moscow Police head office said.

The unauthorized rally took place ahead of the elections to the Moscow City Duma, scheduled for September 8.

A number of opposition candidates have earlier announced on social media that a meeting with voters calling for "independent candidates to be allowed to participate in the elections to the Moscow City Duma" would be held on Sunday.

The Moscow department for regional security and countering corruption told Sputnik that the organizers did not notify the authorities about the rally, thus violating the law on rallies.