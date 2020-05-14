MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) At least 26 people have died and 19 more have been injured as a result of clashes in the southern Sudanese state of South Kordofan, Sudan's media reported.

Last week, media reported about tribal clashes in the Sudanese state of South Darfur caused by cattle theft. The incident left 30 people killed.

The new clashes erupted over arms trafficking in the city of Kadugli and nearby villages, the Al-Sudani newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a representative of the armed forces, Abdalla Bashir.

He called on forming a commission on an investigation into the incident and stressed that the clashes were not tribal ones.

The situation in Sudan has been unstable for decades over multiple ethnic, tribal and sectarian conflicts.