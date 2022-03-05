UrduPoint.com

Over 25 Servicemen Killed, Dozens Injured By Attack Of Malian Militants - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Over 25 Servicemen Killed, Dozens Injured by Attack of Malian Militants - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) More than 25 servicemen of the Malian army have been killed and over 30 more injured as a result of an attack of jihadists in the central part of the country, media reported.

The attack left 27 soldiers dead, 33 wounded and seven more missing, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported. citing the Malian army. The military managed to neutralize 47 militants.

A French military source told the agency that hundreds of jihadists attacked a military camp where about 150 soldiers were deployed.

The attackers seized 21 military vehicles, including tanks.

The incident took place amid the French statements about the withdrawal of its military from Mali.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Militants Army Vehicles Mali Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2022

13 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th March 2022

18 minutes ago
 Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

9 hours ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional development ..

Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional developments

9 hours ago
 Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy ..

Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy designs against Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>