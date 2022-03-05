Over 25 Servicemen Killed, Dozens Injured by Attack of Malian Militants - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) More than 25 servicemen of the Malian army have been killed and over 30 more injured as a result of an attack of jihadists in the central part of the country, media reported.

The attack left 27 soldiers dead, 33 wounded and seven more missing, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported. citing the Malian army. The military managed to neutralize 47 militants.

A French military source told the agency that hundreds of jihadists attacked a military camp where about 150 soldiers were deployed.

The attackers seized 21 military vehicles, including tanks.

The incident took place amid the French statements about the withdrawal of its military from Mali.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.