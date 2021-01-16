Over 250 Cases of Mutant Coronavirus Strain Linked to UK Registered in Denmark - Ministry

Denmark has registered 256 cases of mutant coronavirus infection originally found in the UK, with nearly 50 cases recorded over the past three days, the Danish Health Ministry said on Saturday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Denmark has registered 256 cases of mutant coronavirus infection originally found in the UK, with nearly 50 cases recorded over the past three days, the Danish Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"To date, 256 cases of UK's B117 mutation have been recorded in positive tests. On January 13, this figure stood 208," the ministry said.

The authorities of Denmark, where the vaccination of the population began on December 27, are afraid of the spread of the much more transmissible UK strain of coronavirus, therefore, strict restrictive measures were introduced in the country, which in many ways look like a lockdown. Notably, under the current measures, bars, restaurants, shopping malls, gyms and other major public places are closed, educational facilities practice distance learning and a ban on gatherings of more than five people are in effect.